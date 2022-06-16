Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sai Pallavi's comment on religious conflict and violence is creating an uproar on all the social media platforms. In a recent interview for the promotions of her upcoming film Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi spoke to a Telugu webloid and found herself in the middle of a social media storm.

During the promotional interview, Sai Pallavi, who plays role of a Naxal in the film said, "Everyone’s perspective is different based on their environment. It is very hard for me to understand the concept of violence. It is very difficult for us to say what is right and what is wrong."

The actor further said, "They (Naxals) thought at that time that they could only get justice by violence. It happened in the past, long back. Our perspectives may be different. Pakistani people think Indian security forces are terrorists, we think the same for their forces. It is very difficult to say whether it (the Naxal movement) is right or wrong. It depends on the situation at that time. They thought violence was the only way, as per their situation."

She also said that she believes in the idea of protecting the oppressed 'irrespective of left-wing and right-wing.' I grew up in a neutral environment. I heard about this left-wing and right-wing, but we can’t say who is right and who is wrong."

When asked about the film The Kashmir Files, Sai Pallavi said, "In Kashmir Files movie, they showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed... But recently in covid time, some Muslim guy taking a cow in a vehicle was attacked and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. So if you are talking about religious conflict, what is the difference between the two incidents? That happened then, this happened now. What is the difference?"

The actor summed up by emphasising being fair and just and compassionate. She said, "If we are not good humans, we won’t be just. If you are just and stand with justice, all will be ‘neutral’ around you."

Sai Pallavi's comments have left the social media divided. A section of social media is mercilessly trolling her inadequate knowledge about Kashmiri Pandit's plight. On the other hand, the actor is finding support from netizens for her views on being a good human first.

The actor plays Vennela in Virata Parvam, which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles. Helmed by Venu Udugula the film will be released on June 17.

