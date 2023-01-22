Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad was seen posing alongside the actor and his family as she attended his sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday. Present at the birthday party were Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, uncle-music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the actor's father Rakesh.

Of late, Saba has been part of celebrations taking space at the Roshans and Sunaina's birthday was no different. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to wish her daughter and share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. In the happy family picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen posing together with the Dhoom 2 actor's hand on her shoulder.

Pinkie wrote in her Instagram caption: "Happy birthday to my darling daughter Sunainaa my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family, we love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake say it all we want your life filled with colours."

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers and the duo is inseparable. From holidays in Paris and London aside, they also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.