Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rashmika Mandanna is neck-deep in promotions of her Bollywood debut Goodbye. The actor is on a multi-city tour for Goodbye promotions. On Friday, Rashmika was en route to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The actor was running late for the promotions and to reach the venue on time her glam team helped her get ready on flight.

Attending award shows, giving interviews, and making appearances on various shows for Goodbye promotions, the last few days have been hectic for Rashmika. The actor yesterday was in Gujarat for the promotion of her Hindi debut. Giving a glimpse of her how her team is coping with her tight schedule, Rashmika shared a video on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Rashmika is seen getting ready in flight for Goodbye promotions in Ahmedabad. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Been such a hectic few days, that my team has now started calling me #RUSHmika. Exhibit A." Sharing another video from Ahmedabad, Rashmika wrote, "Navratri ready...aeee halooo."

Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in Goodbye. The actor ealier opened up about her working experience with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan. During a media interaction, Rashmika referred to Bachchan as the "best teacher of them all," adding that, she also mentioned that it took her some time to get used to his 'magnetic' personality.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The story of Goodbye revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family.

The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.