Hyderabad (Telangana): Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna jetted off to the Maldives on Friday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for the holiday paradise. Going by their vacation plan, Vijay and Rashmika have seemingly decided to not hide their alleged relationship anymore.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours keep surfacing time and again ever since they shared screen space in 2018 released Telugu film Geetha Govindam. The duo, however, has maintained that they are "just good friends" whenever quizzed about their relationship status. But the couple is now seemingly ready to make it official as they escaped to celebrities' most favourite holiday destination together.

Of late, Rashmika was busy promoting her Bollywood debut Goodbye. As the film hit big screens today, Rashmika took a flight to the Maldives to unwind with Vijay. The Pushpa star kept it cool and casual as she left for the holiday with Vijay too went for oversized pants and a t-shirt for the airport look.

During Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay was asked about him dating Rashmika. Back then, he said they had done two films together at an early stage of his professional career and they had been good friends since then. "She's a darling and I'm fond of her. She's a really good friend of mine."

READ | Running out of time, Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in flight for Goodbye promotions - video

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She also has Animal coming up with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will be reuniting with Allu Arjun for the sequel of the blockbuster hit Pushpa. For Vijay, coming up next is the romantic drama Khushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.