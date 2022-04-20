Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dating megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been keeping the rumours mills abuzz for a long. While the rumoured couple is keeping their romance under the wraps, their latest social media feeds have only added fuel to dating rumours.

Last week, Siddharth announced that he is on a holiday in an Instagram post. The Gehraiyaan actor has been sharing pictures and videos from his holiday where he is seemingly accompanied by close friends and rumoured girlfriend Navya. On Tuesday, Siddhant shared a picture wherein he is seen sitting on a bench atop the hill. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…#SiddyChats / 𝐒 / #MyNotes." Reacting to this, Navya dropped a sun face emoji.

Navya too has shared pictures from her apparent trip with Siddhant. On Wednesday, the young entrepreneur shared a set of two pictures on Instagram and going by what she has written in the caption, it seems that the pictures were clicked by none other than the Gully Boy star. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Photographed by 🌝💫🤍."

Siddhant might take time to announce his alleged relationship with Navya as he had earlier shared that he is very shy when it comes to having a romance in public eye. During an earlier interview, Chaturvedi said, "I am very shy, I don't like PDA and may not be able to hold (her) hand in public. Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake."

For unversed, Navya's name was earlier linked with Malaal actor Meezan Jafri but the two never confirmed the same and maintained that they are good friends. On the work front, Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on floors. He also has Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra and Phone Bhoot lined up for next.