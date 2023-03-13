Hyderabad: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have recently been in the news after being frequently seen together at Bollywood events. Relationship rumours about them began to circulate after they were spotted hanging out together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration in 2022. Now it seems as though they have put an end to these rumours as they turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Talking about their outfits, Aditya was dressed in a dark suit with subtle glitter. He walked alongside Ananya who oozed glam in a printed blue dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching shrug. The Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale was held in Mumbai on Sunday evening. It kickstarted on March 9 with celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others taking over the runway with their chic outfits.

While not everyone favoured Aditya and Ananya's runway appearance, others did admire how well they complemented one another. A user wrote, "Their eye contact was hot." Another wrote, "Adi and Ananya look good together." Meanwhile, a user also commented, "Bakwaas one word enough. Aditya is good yaar.... He deserves something better."

On the movie front, Ananya is now working on Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She has finished filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her most recent film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, was a box-office failure. Aditya recently saw the release of his eagerly awaited web series, The Night Manager. The lead cast of the show also includes Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. A movie called Gumraah is also in the pipeline.