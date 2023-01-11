Hyderabad: Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” from Rajamouli's blockbuster movie RRR won the Best Original Song title at the Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday. The song sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, composed by Chandrabose, with M. M. Keeravani as the music director made everyone go footloose on the dance floor last year.

Keeravani while receiving the award thanked his team with a light-hearted joke saying that it has been an age-old practice to say that "this award actually belongs to someone else...I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words."

Music maestro AR Rahman congratulated team RRR for bagging the Golden Globe. "Incredible ..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!" he tweeted. Team RRR, meanwhile, put out a tweet in excitement early morning saying, "INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . #RRRMovie."

Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were other nominees in the category. 'RRR' was also been nominated for Best Film In Foreign Language at this year's Golden Globe but it lost to Argentina, 1985.

The film, which won international acclaim, was screened in a LA theatre and the response post-screening was phenomenal. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles, respectively. The film minted over Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the film.

Earlier on the red carpet, Director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a stylish entry at the international gala. Ace music director M. M. Keeravani also struck a smiling pose with 'RRR' team. (With Agency inputs)