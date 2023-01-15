Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Jr NTR floored moviegoers in West after their blockbuster film RRR released digitally. Adding to the buzz, Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in RRR. The film won best original song at the Golden Globes for the exuberant Naatu Naatu and has five Critics Choice Awards nominations, including for best picture.

To give their film a final push, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to walk the Globes grey carpet, mingle with the likes of Cate Blanchett at parties, and attend packed screenings for potential awards voters, including one at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood that featured a riotous dance party during the Naatu Naatu scene. One question that was frequently asked to Ram Charan and JR NTR in Los Angeles was whether they would like to expand their horizon and work in Hollywood.

When asked what are the goals in terms of being in Hollywood, Ram Charan in an interview said, "I mean, it’s always there. Like I said, it was not part of our goal to come to LA, but we landed up here. So we are taking it as it goes. And of course, we want to experience the great directors of LA and Hollywood, and I want them to also experience us as actors and share some cultural ideas and stories between the East and the West. I would love to explore it, of course. And (Tarantino) is one of my favorite directors."

READ | Golden Globes 2023: Did Rihanna ignore RRR team? Video shared by Upasana Kamineni reveals the truth

For Jr NTR, boundaries are blurring and he feels that it is the time talents around the world collaborate and start making films for the global audiences. "We come from families which have been into the business for a very long time, but both of us, our entry into films was never planned. It was just very accidental. And accidentally, we are here today, talking about films in L.A. So, yeah, we are actors who I think with RRR we have crossed the boundaries of those imaginary lines of Eastern film industry, Western film industry."

"I think we’ve somewhat erased that. And it’s a big good crossover. There’s so much talent here. There’s so much talent there. I think everybody should come together. Avatar 2 is doing phenomenal numbers down in India. So did the Avengers: Endgame. So I think it’s high time we all have to collaborate and start making films for the global audiences," said Jr NTR.

Coming back to RRR, the film has done a business of Rs 1,200 crore. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.