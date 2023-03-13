Hyderabad: RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars. While receiving the award, MM Keeravani seemed overjoyed as his creation brings joy to millions of people back home with the Oscars at 2023. Keeravani said the song had to win and bring put him on the top of the world.

After five performances, the Oscar for the original song was finally announced: "Naatu Naatu from RRR." The song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was performed by playback singers Kaalabhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and a phalanx of dancers earlier in the night.

Keeravaani delivered a musical acceptance speech but before he started singing his improvised rendition of Carpenter's Top of the World, the music composer expressed how it feels to clinch the Oscars.

"Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters... and here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind... So was Rajamouli's and my family... RRR, pride of every Indian. Thank you," said Keeravani at the Oscars 2023. The music composer was accompanied by Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose on stage.

Naatu Naatu scripted history at the 95th Oscars as it brings India the first-ever award in Best Original Song category. Before the Oscars, Naatu Naatu from RRR bagged a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. The song is crooned by Kaalabhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and is picturised on RRR leading man Jr NTR and Ram Charan who did justice to the highly energetic dance craze choreographed by Prem Rakshit.