Hyderabad: Pictures and footage of South superstar NTR Jr departing for the US at Hyderabad Airport on Monday have gone viral online ahead of the Oscars. In the footage, the actor could be seen sporting a beige hoodie and black trousers. The actor can be seen shaking hands with fans and waving at others at the airport. The song "Naatu Naatu" from S. S. Rajamouli's "RRR," starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, is up for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Score.

The Hollywood Critics Association 2023 presented Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt with the "Spotlight Award" last week. According to Variety, "Naatu Naatu" will compete with "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 95th annual presentation. Before entering the Oscars, the song received international acclaim. Naatu Naatu was nominated for a Golden Globe for "Best Original Song" in January. Five days later, at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards, 'RRR' won two more awards. Each category has one entry: best song and best foreign film.

Since then, RRR and Naatu Naatu have become the most popular songs worldwide. In addition to English, the song was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, going by the names Naacho Naacho, Naattu Koothu, Halli Naatu, and Karinthol. The song's Hindi version was sung by Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj. The song was made even more enjoyable to listen to by the explosive timing of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's hook steps, which went viral on social media.

Also read: Naatu Naatu from RRR to jazz up Oscars 2023, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava to perform dance anthem LIVE