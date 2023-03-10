Hyderabad: Indian superstar Ram Charan lived his fan moment after he met one of his favourite directors of all time JJ Abrams of Star Wars fame. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share a carousel post featuring him and his dream director JJ. Sharing the picture, Ram wrote: Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work and tagged jjabramsofficial on Instagram.

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen wearing a dark blue coloured blazer and pants and underneath the blazer, the actor opted for a black high neck. On the other hand, the Hollywood bigwig opted for a grey coloured suit with a white shirt and a checked tie. It is safe to assume that both were delighted to meet each other as is evident from the picture shared.

In the post shared by RRR fame actor Ram Charan, both of them are pointing to each other with a delighted expression. As soon as the Tollywood star uploaded the pictures, fans went berserk and flooded the comment section. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote: "Global Star Ram Charan garu." Another fan wrote: "Global Star RAMCHARAN. Once upon a time, his father ruled the film industry. Now his son is ruling. He is equal to his father. Love U Charan."

On the professional front, the actor is busy campaigning for his Oscar-nominated movie 'RRR' in the US. He has been attending talk shows in the West and has even expressed the desire to work in Hollywood. Meeting with his dream director has paved the way for speculation of Ram Charan doing a Hollywood project.

