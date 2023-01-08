Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday said he got injured while shooting a car action sequence on the sets of his debut series Indian Police Force and is "absolutely fine" now. The 48-year-old director revealed he got stitches on two fingers but soon resumed working on the Sidharth Malhotra-led show, currently being filmed in Ramoji Film City here.

"Another car topple... But this time with stitches on two fingers... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... Thank you so much for your love and concern... Shooting Indian Police Force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad," the filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Sidharth, who is one of the main headliners of the Indian Police Force, also took to Instagram and shared a video with Rohit post his injury. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen saying, "We have the OG action master here who is back on set after an unfortunate incident." Sidharth further said that it's not even been 12 hours but he's a rockstar and is back on set. Rohit thanked his well-wishers in the video.

Rohit Sharma returns to set in hours of injury, Sidharth Malhotra calls him 'OG action master'

Earlier in the day, the director's spokesperson said Shetty suffered a minor injury, which was immediately treated by the doctors. "Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated and he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," the statement read.

Directed and produced by Shetty, Indian Police Force hails from the streaming service Prime Video. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and others in lead roles. Earlier, Shilpa also broke her leg while shooting foe the show in Mumbai. Sidharth too got minor scars while shooting for the show in Goa.