Hyderabad: Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on his birthday inaugurated a new police station at Juhu Beach in Mumbai along with the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Vivek Phansalkar. As a mark of respect to the Mumbai police, the director also made a contribution towards the making of the police station. Rohit has consistently acted as a vocal supporter of the nation's police force.

Rohit has churned out several movies with a police officer at the center of his story. His admiration for the police force is no secret and the filmmaker never misses a chance to express what and how he feels for the police force of our country. As he turned 49 today, Shetty seemingly spent his morning with the Mumbai police as together they inaugurated a police station in Juhu.

With the success of the Golmal and Singham franchises, Rohit has established himself as a bankable commercial director. His most recent movie is Cirkus, which starred Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkusfailed to make an impression on the audience.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has been busy working on his debut web series Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty play the main characters in the Amazon Prime web series. The filmmaker is said to have commenced work on third installment of the Singham universe which will star Deepika Padukone in the role of a cop. Rohit will also be returning to television for the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season.