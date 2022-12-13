Bengaluru: Fans of Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame are celebrating the fact that the actor-director-writer is now preparing for the sleeper-hit film's sequel. Though there has been no official statement from Shetty about his plans, a Daiva Nartaka has revealed the news.

According to the Daiva Nartaka, Umesh Gandhakadu, Shetty had sought divine permission to take up the Kantara 2. And he added: "The local God has given his consent." The Daiva Nartaka said: "Rishab Shetty asked us to carry out Panjurli (a local diety) seva in Mangaluru. I have done the seva in the Madivalabettu temple located at Bandale."

Gandhakadu added that he could not share more details, because when he becomes a Daiva Nartaka it is the local God who speaks and not him.

When in his Daiva Nartaka form, Gandhakadu made the request, the God indicated his approval. The God has suggested making the sequel with much care and meeting the caretaker of the pilgrimage centre, Dr Veerendra Hegde, a BJP Rajya Sabha member. God has also asked Shetty to offer prayer before the God, namely, Annappa Panjurli.

Meanwhile, talking about the numbers, made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.