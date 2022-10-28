Mumbai: Filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff, best known for directing Shabana Azmi-starrer Thodisi Bewafaii and Govinda's hit movie Love 86, has died at a hospital here. The director was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Mumbai on Sunday. He reportedly had a heart attack last month. Soon after news of his demise spread, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Ashok Pandit and Padmini Kolhapure took to social media to pay tribute to the filmmaker.

"He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and he passed away yesterday," a hospital source told. The cause of death and age of the filmmaker could not be immediately confirmed. Shroff made his debut in 1977 with crime thriller movie Agar, starring Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab and Kader Khan.

Some of his other notable films include 1981 Ahista Ahista featuring Padmini Kolhapure and Shammi Kapoor, Bulundi with Raaj Kumar, Asha Parekh, and Danny Denzongpa, 1984 drama Dharmendra and Rekha-starrer Jhutha Sach and multi-starrer Suryaa with Raaj Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Bhanupriya and Raj Babbar.

Azmi was one of the first film personalities to pay tribute to the filmmaker. "Sorry to hear that the director of my film Thodisi Bewafaii and many other films passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Azmi wrote on Twitter.

"A man of few words .. a film maker, a person of action rather than words ! Rest in Peace Esmayeel ji. Prayers for his family for strength," Kolhapure said on Instagram.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said he was saddened to learn about Shroff's death. "Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji... It's another big loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om shanti!," Pandit said.

Shroff has also directed Nishchaiy, action-drama God and Gun and thriller Tarkieb. His last film was Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum. The 2004 movie featured Arya Babbar and Shriya Saran. (With agency inputs)