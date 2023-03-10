Hyderabad: Taking to her official Twitter account, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha shared an undated video from Holi celebrations, wherein a foreign tourist was seen being harassed by a group of men. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "Arrest these men." The video was initially shared by one Ram Subramanian.

Ram Subramanian captioned the post as: "For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then." The moment the video was dropped on Twitter, social media users took to the comment section and expressed their displeasure on the same.

The actress had earlier shared the same video with the caption: "Happy Women's Day?" Coming out in support of Richa's request to arrest the questionable men in the video, a user wrote: "This is criminal manhandling. Shame on these men. This is their idea of celebration? This is Hindu Sanskar? We need more ppl being vocal against this, not against a Swiggy or Bharat matrimony ad. This cannot be our culture." Extending support, another user wrote: "Shameless horrifying these guys should be behind the bars."

The Fukrey actress has never shied away from voicing her opinion. Time and again she has raised her voice on matters governing politics and women's empowerment. On the work front, Richa will be seen in Heeramandi, which is a web series for Netflix, which is an ambitious project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Paresh Pahuja.

