Mumbai (Maharashtra): Finally, Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are tying the knot. Richa has confirmed that she and actor Ali Fazal are tying the knot in October. The duo was originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over.

Taking to Twitter, Richa Chadha confirmed wedding with Ali Fazal. She took to Twitter and shared an image that said: "New Life, Loading" with a tweet that reads: "Can't wait for October".

As soon as Richa shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. "Lots of love to you both, my favourite people! Wishing you guys a life full of laughs, joys, happiness, punctuated by a sense of inner peace and fulfilment," a social media user commented. "Mubarak ho....can't wait to see you both as a groom and bride," another one wrote.

The couple is expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club. The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the Fukrey franchise.