New Delhi: The pre-wedding functions of Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have started with the star couple set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 4. Richa and Ali, on Friday, at their cocktail party made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and got their pictures clicked.

Richa and Ali romantically held hands as they posed in stunning traditional attires. While Ali looked handsome in his vibrant colourful sherwani, Richa exuded elegance in her golden embroidered saree. Earlier, on Thursday, the two celebrated their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. They posted their love-filled images from their sangeet ceremony. There, Richa opted for a lehenga custom-made by Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Ali wore an angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, and inspired decor elements amongst other things. As the pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi, the couple has decided to give their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations.

According to a source, guests will get to taste the best cuisines from the National Capital. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes.

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love.