Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. The couple on Wednesday jetted off to Delhi for the wedding festivities which will kickstart on Thursday. From menu to wedding trousseau, details from Richa and Ali's wedding in Delhi have surfaced ahead of their big day.

The celebrations are set to take place starting Thursday and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the national capital. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

Richa and Ali spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning

Richa-Ali wedding outfits:

The pre-wedding functions will have Richa wear outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil.

Richa's custom-made jewellery from Bikaner:

The bride's jewellery has been picked from Bikaner. For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Richa-Ali wedding menu:

As for food, the menu has been curated in a fun iconic way and as an homage to Richa's favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature to Natraj ki chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences

Richa-Ali wedding venue:

One of the pre-wedding venues is the sprawling lawns at Richa's friend's home where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it's close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute, reflecting both the actors' love for nature.

Phones allowed:

Contrary to what many Bollywood actors do when they get married, Richa and Ali have decided to not go with the "no phone policy" at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don't worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time". The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don't have restrictions imposed on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time!

Sustainable wedding:

Richa and Ali's wedding is also going to be a sustainable one. The soon-to-be wedded couple is known for their love for nature and the environment. The couple has jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to make all the events eco-friendly. In simple terms, this means that small efforts here and there like including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and sustainable items are going to be put in place.

Earlier, Richa and Ali almost came close to say 'I Do' twice but the wedding plans got postponed twice due to the pandemic. Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.