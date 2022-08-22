Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on August 20. Taking to social media, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor dropped the first pictures of baby of Sonam on Monday. In the pictures, Rhea is seen in tears as she looks at her nephew for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea has shared a set of three pictures with the newborn. She covered the face of Sonam's son with emojis. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal." Expressing her love for her sister and brother-in-law, Rhea further wrote, "I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal."

Soon after Rhea shared the first glimpse of Sonam's son, friends, family and followers flooded her comment section with red heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on Saturday in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand"

READ | KWK7: Sonam Kapoor spills the bean on Arjun Kapoor 'sleeping' with her friends

Although Sonam didn't share this message on her Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared it on her Instagram story and wrote a congratulatory message for the new parents. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.