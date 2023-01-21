Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. Rhea has shared a set of two pictures with Sushant on Instagram as she paid tribute to her late boyfriend. Sushant would have turned 37 today had he been alive.

On Saturday, Rhea took to social media to remember SSR on his third birth anniversary after his untimely demise in 2020. Taking to social media, Rhea shared unseen pictures with SSR. Sharing the post, Rhea wrote, "♾️ +1 ♥️" in the caption. Soon after she shared her SSR birth anniversary post, fans and celebrities swarmed her comment section with heartfelt messages.

Shibani Dandekar, who is among Rhea's close circle of friends dropped a read-heart emoji. Celebrities like Krishna Shroff and Simone Khambatta also commented on Rhea's post with heart emojis. Her post has left many social media users emotional. Meanwhile, Rhea's fans extended support to the actor and lauded her for "standing strong for her love."

For unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Following SSR's death, his family filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetting suicide and money laundering. Sushant's untimely demise led to a series of development including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The controversy not only brought humiliation for Rhea and her family but also left her with a dearth of opportunities. The actor was last seen in Chehre which she shot before 2020. Since then she is yet to announce her next project.