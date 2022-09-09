London: Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK. Renowned personalities from around the globe expressed grief as they paid their personal tributes to Britain's longest-serving monarch who died aged 96 after a 70-year reign.

Sir Elton John, who has been very close to the British royal family, and was close associate of Princess Diana, articulated the sentiments of many when he wrote on Instagram: "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."

The pop star, who'll be remembered forever for the threnody 'Candle in the Wind' he performed at Princess Di's funeral service, added: "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tweeted: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

In her short but heartfelt tribute, accompanying an official black-and-white official photograph of the late queen when she was very young, Helen Mirren wrote: "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

Paul McCartney expressed his affection for the woman who made him an M.B.E. in 1965 and knighted him in 1997. "God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace," McCartney wrote in a tweet, and in the age-old British tradition, added: "Long live The King."

Bollywood celebs too mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on social media. Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, "Rest in Grace."

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a condolence message on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption. She wrote, "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II."

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.