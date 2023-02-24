Mumbai (Maharashtra) : She was called the first female superstar of the country. She ruled the industry in such an era when it was explicitly dominated by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. She broke the glass ceiling in the industry and established herself as a crowd-puller.

Sridevi, the enigmatic actor in the hindi film industry, left us five years back. The undisputed queen of the silver screen left some unforgettable performances for the audience. She left too early. But she will live forever through her on-screen characters. From Chandni to Sashi... Let's take a trip down memory lane... Sadma There's hardly any person who has not shed a tear in the last scene of this movie.

Remake of a Tamil movie, this film established Sridevi as one of the most powerful actors at the very early stage of her Hindi career. "Chandni", "Her white look in this film set a fashion trend back in the 80s. Helmed by Yash Chopra, this movie is also celebrated for its music. "Mr India", "Sridevi was not only a powerful actor, but she was also one of the most successful commercial heroines in the hindi industry. From 'Hawa Hawai' to 'Kaate Nehi Katte', Sridevi showed her range of versatility in this movie.

"ChaalBaaz", "Sridevi played twin characters in this movie, the tamed and submissive Anju and the boisterous and go-getting Manju. Sridevi's comic timing was mostly talked about in this movie. Khuda Gawah Amitabh Bachchan, larger-than-life setting and Sridevi! The film was talked about as Amitabh and Sridevi were struggling to deliver hits at the box office back then.

"Lamhe", Teaming up with her 'Chandni' director Yash Chopra one more time, Sridevi played double roles in this movie. For playing the dual roles of mother and daughter, Sridevi won accolades. English Vinglish- After a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi made a pleasant comeback at the movies with Gauri Shinde's directorial debut 'English Vinglish'. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International film festival. The present generation is perhaps more acquainted with Sridevi's Sashi than her Chandni.

It's difficult to live up to Sridevi's legacy. But she is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic actresses on the silver screen who remained a mystery even in her death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)