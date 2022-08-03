Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed the audience as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, recently dropped a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is fresh off the box office debacle of Shamshera.

The two are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit Kabir Singh.

In the picture, Ranbir can also be seen making a cameo with his hands forming The Korean heart which Rashmika often makes to greet people. The actor wrote on the picture, "@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi."

Ranbir and Rashmika aside, Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Animal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

Apart from Animal, Rashmika also has family entertainer Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan due for release on October 6, the sequel of Pushpa, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the Tamil language drama Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty, in the pipeline.