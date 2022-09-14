Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan following is known. While she is touted as National Crush, her loyal fanbase also includes kids. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to share a video of a little girl dancing on Saami Saami and expressed her desire to meet her.

Rashmika made her fans swoon over her with her dance moves in the blockbuster hit Puspa song Saami Saami. The actor, however, is impressed by a school girl who has taken social media by storm with her dance on Saami Saami. Taking to Twitter, Rashmika dropped a video wherein a girl dressed in school uniform is seen dancing to Pushpa song Saami Saami. Rashmika is seemingly floored by her fan's cuteness which is combined with swag and innocence.

Rashmika said in her latest Twitter post said that the little girl in the video made her day and she wants to meet her. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘how can I? 🥹."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her debut Hindi film Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Goodbye trailer has garnered a positive response from the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has wrapped up a shoot for Mission Majnu and is now busy with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.