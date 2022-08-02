Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is creating waves across the nation with the strong buzz around his upcoming film Liger and growing chatter around his personal life. His latest appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 only helped him amass more female admirers as he did not disclose whether he is dating anyone despite his co-star Ananya Panday gave enough hints that he is with Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay and Rashmika's romance keeps making headlines and often reaches a crescendo with wedding rumours. The two, however, have never admitted to dating each other and maintained that they are good friends as they worked together in two films early on in their careers and went through similar experiences in professional life which helped their bond grow stronger.

The fans of Vijay and Rashmika would like to believe that the Geetha Govindam stars are dating each other and will marry someday. Much to their disappointment, a leading daily report suggests that Rashmika and Vijay romance is a thing of the past. The couple is said to have parted ways two years back. Vijay and Rashmika were romantically involved but the couple parted ways for reason best known to them, the report stated.

Meanwhile, when asked about Rashmika on Koffee With Karan 7, the Arjun Reddy star said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

Talking about his relationship status, Vijay said, "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri." When Karan asks Vijay about his current relationship, the actor said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the Khaali Peeli actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.