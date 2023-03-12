Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at an event where the actress was asked by the paparazzi about being the crush of many Indian cricketers. Much to the surprise of the paparazzi and her fans, Rashmika seemed aware of Shubman's comment about her being his crush. The actress smiled and responded with heart gestures to the question.

For the unversed, the Indian opener during a media interaction was asked about his crush to which he replied that he was crushing on Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna. Before Rashmika could be reached for a response, Shubman took to social media to clear the air and refuted having made such claims. However, Rashmika took it in her stride and just smiled at the reporters.

The video of Rashmika being asked by the reporters was shared by a Mumbai-based paparazzi on Instagram. The video soon caught the attention of her fans who then flooded the comment section expressing their views on the same. A fan reacting to the video wrote: "Ye kisi bhi cricketer ki crush nahii hai viral.. shubham gill clarified.. kuch bhi mat bolo aap log (She is not any cricketer's crush, Shubman clarified, don't say anything)."

"Lol at the Caption, i guess some people don't even know who she is and you saying Sab ki crush," said another. Meanwhile, there are reports of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating. On the other hand, Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda, her co-star in the movie "Geeta Govindam," are in the news for reportedly dating. However, neither of them has either accepted or refuted the claims, but their social media messages and photos of vacations routinely feed rumours. On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in "Pushpa 2," starring opposite Allu Arjun. In addition, she will be seen in "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor.

