Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as National Crush, enjoys a huge fan base in the South. Her loyal fans not only throng theaters to watch her films but also carry out charity campaigns in name of the actor. Rashmika Mandanna fan club from Kerala recently made her happy and proud with their thoughtful gesture.

Rashmika Mandanna fans help needy students, actor says 'Made my heart happy'

On Friday, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to her fan club which goes by the name All Kerala Rashmika Mandanna fans and welfare association. Rashmika has shared an image featuring her fans helping needy students with books.

Sharing the image, Rashmika wrote, "This made my heart so happy" followed by a heart emoji. Rashmika also commented on the post shared by her fan club. Recognising her admirers' good deed, the actor wrote, "You deserve only the best ❤️."

Rashmika Mandanna fans help needy students, actor says 'Made my heart happy'

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her debut Bollywood film Goodbye. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of Rashmika's Bollywood debut garnered a good response upon its release on Thursday.

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna reveals she has fallen in love with 'Stupid'

Following Goodbye, Rashmika has two Hindi films lined up for release. The actor will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. In South, Rashmika, who was last seen in Sita Ramam, will soon commence shooting for the sequel of blockbuster hit Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film will star Rashmika alongside Allu Arjun.