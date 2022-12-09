Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the rumours that the Kannada film industry has imposed a ban on her. Denying the rumours, she clarified that no ban has been imposed. "After watching the movie, I sent a message to the team of 'Kantara'. The world doesn't know what is happening on the inside", the actress commented.

"We can't always put a camera on our personal lives and show it. We're not these people who'll release these messages also! What people say about our personal lives don't matter," she added. Recently in an interview with a popular food delivery app, Rashmika revealed that some production company had approached her after seeing her pictures in a newspaper from a beauty contest that she had participated in and had won.

However, fans of the Kannada film industry expressed anger at her statement as she did not mention the production company ' Paramvah Studios', which provided her with her first opportunity. Her debut film 'Kirik Party' was produced by Paramvah Studios and directed by Rishabh Shetty of 'Kantara' fame. This sparked rumours about her being ungrateful towards the production company and being jealous of Rishab Shetty due to Kantara being a massive hit, and debates sparked on banning her from the Kannada film industry on social media.