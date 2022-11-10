Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will be conferred with the Etoile d'Or award, will be conducting his maiden acting masterclass at Marrakesh International Film Festival in presence of cinematic icons like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton. The festival will also screen three milestone films of Ranveer's glorious career so far - 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gully Boy' and 'Padmaavat'.

These screenings will be attended by the icons of world cinema like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, LaA-la Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim, Farida Benlyazid, to name a few. Ranveer will be honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year.

The festival will pay tribute to Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the title which has been previously received by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor will be in the Moroccan city from November 11 to November 13 and will attend the grand inauguration and his felicitation in front of world cinema lovers at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)