Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) function held at Bengaluru on September 10. The actor, who is known for his spontaneity and warmth, took over SIIMA 2022 with his charm. Ranveer left the audience spellbound with his Pushpa act including the man himself, Allu Arjun.

A video of Ranveer Singh enacting Pushpa dialogue at SIIMA 2022 is going viral on social media. The actor did not mouth Hindi dialogue but delivered Pushpa's most popular lines in Telugu. Ranveer Singh aced Pushpa dialogue Thaggedhe le followed by Allu Arjun's signature mannerism from the blockbuster hit. Ranveer left Allu Arjun impressed with his Thaggedhe le dialogue delivery for sure as the Telugu superstar is seen enjoying the moment with a good laugh.

Not only the Thaggedhe le dialogue but in another video Ranveer is also seen nailing Srivalli dance steps from Pushpa. The actor did not miss the detail and also removed his one shoe while dancing on Srivalli just like Allu Arjun does in the most popular song from the blockbuster hit.

Ranveer also danced with Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA 2022 on songs from Liger as the latter bagged the Youth Icon South (Male) Award last night. The two were seen grooving to Liger songs and Ranveer's dance number Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela.

Ranveer was felicitated with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India Award at SIIMA 2022. While Allu Arjun bagged an award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) for the second year in a row. This time it is for his stellar performance in Pushpa - The Rise.