Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said. Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.

The complainant had claimed the Ranveer Singh hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

For the unversed, the Gully Boy star became the centre of a debate on what constitutes 'obscenity'. Singh recently shared bare-bodied photographs on his Instagram, from a photoshoot he did for a magazine. The images from Ranveer's photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. (With agency inputs)