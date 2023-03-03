Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone just dropped a piece of massive news for her fans on Instagram sharing the list of presenters for the Oscars 2023. The Indian actress in a huge leap towards world domination has been chosen as one of the presenters at the Oscars, slated to be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about the good news.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika being chosen as presenter at Oscars 2023

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh, who never shies away from expressing his love and support for his ladylove, reacted to the post by commenting the blessed emoji and three clap emojis on being selected as a presenter for the Oscars. Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone also took to the comment section and wrote 'Boom' with fire emoji in the post shared by her confirming her name on the official list. "Congratulations dear Deepika on the 1000 crores for Pathaan and for presenting Oscars," commented a user. "This is what We call global DOMINATION," wrote another. "Queeennnnn!!!!!," commented a fan of hers. Another ecstatic fan wrote, "DeepikaPadukone's literally will literally be studied 10 years from now .. She just keeps doing things silently and that makes me so proud of her. Plus I love how she did it all on her own terms. We have a long way to go Deepika Padukone ..Its just the beginning(sic)."

Deepika on Thursday night shared a post with the list of presenters chosen for the Oscars 2023. The actress is soon going to join the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connely, Melissa McCarthy, Troy Kotsur, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Jonathan Majors, Donnie Yen and Questlove. The actress shared the list of the names on her Instagram story and as a post. In no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in, spamming the actress' Instagram comment section. The actress captioned the post as: #oscars#oscars95. Taking to the comment sections, fans and Deepika's industry friends dropped congratulatory wishes.

This time, not one, but three significant Indian films are up for nominations for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023. RRR is nominated for Best Original Song for the peppy dance number Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier this year. All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers by Guneet Monga has been nominated for Best Documentary Short.

