Mumbai (Maharashtra): Seems like the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account will not end anytime soon. On Wednesday, a complaint was filed against Ranveer before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. As per complainant and advocate Ashish Rai, Ranveer's pictures are against the "dignity of women and small children." He demanded Ranveer's nude photos to be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, demand has also been made to the Women's Commission to take action under suo-motu cognizance.

Prior to this, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Ranveer on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said- no one objects to nude photos of women being circulated on a daily basis but an actor choosing to pose naked has become the topic of prime-time debates. In a tweet, Maliwal said, "The society is fed nude photos of women on a daily basis and no one objects. One actor, for reasons best known to himself, decides to pose nude and becomes the topic of prime time debates. Are there no real issues in the country?" The FIR against Singh states that India has a "good culture", but due to such photos, everyone's sentiments are hurt.

For the unversed, the "Gully Boy" star is at the centre of a debate on what constitutes 'obscenity'. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently shared bare-bodied photographs on his Instagram, from a photoshoot he did for a magazine. The images from Ranveer's photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release around Christmas this year. Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.