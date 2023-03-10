Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone left Mumbai early on Friday morning in order to arrive at the Oscars in plenty of time for her big appearance. The actor was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh to the airport, sitting next to her in the car, although we are unable to see him clearly. Deepika also obliged the paparazzi before taking off, rocking a geek-chic style.

She opted for casual jeans which she teamed up with a turtleneck top, a fitted blazer, and edgy high heels for her trip to Los Angeles. The actor could not help but smile when a cameraperson complimented her and said that she looked cute. Deepika will be one of the many famous stars who will be present at the Academy Awards. Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, and John Travolta are a few of the Hollywood stars that she will be joining.

Deepika will be joining presenters like Dwayne Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Majors, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, and Halle Bailey at the Oscars. Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldana and Donnie Yen round out the full list of presenters.

Deepika will be attending the Oscars for the first time and be there at the award show. When she walks the stage during the practice round held before the big day, fans will probably catch a glimpse of the actor and her celebrity companion for the awards night. There will be several well-known personalities at the Oscars this year. SS Rajamouli and the cast of RRR are also set to attend the award show. A LIVE performance of the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu, which is expected to win, will be held on the main stage too.