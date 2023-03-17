Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's latest movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway has drawn criticism from Hans Jacob Frydenlund, the Norwegian ambassador to India. Rani Mukerji plays the lead in the movie, which is based on the true story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who lived there with her husband Anup and their two children.

Hans criticised "factual flaws" and said the tale is a "fictional portrayal of the situation" on Twitter. Additionally, he said that the film's depiction of cultural differences as the case's main contributing factor is "absolutely incorrect." He tweeted the following while posting a screenshot of an opinion piece he had written for a news outlet: It portrays Norway's support for traditional family values and tolerance of other cultures wrongly. #Norwaycares. Child welfare is a very serious matter, and it is never driven by money or profit, the tweet read.

In the movie, it is demonstrated that using hands to feed the child and sharing a bed with it caused the nation's Child Welfare Services to take her child away. The movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway has drawn a lot of flak as according to a statement from the Norwegian Embassy in India, the issue in question was settled ten years ago with the consent of all parties and in conjunction with Indian authorities.

According to Frydenlund, the government cannot comment on individual incidents due to tight secrecy requirements in order to safeguard children and their right to privacy. Some general facts, however, must be corrected. According to Frydenlund, Norway is a democratic, multicultural country, and the Norwegian Child Welfare Act applies to all children in Norway, regardless of ethnicity or nationality.

