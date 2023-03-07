Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is busy shooting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir is known. The actor, who is celebrating her first Holi after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming their daughter Raha, is away from home on the festival of colours. Alia, however, did not miss to wish her fans on Holi.

While the actor is seemingly having a working Holi, the spirit of the festival is quite evident in her latest post. To wish her fans on Holi, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot. The actor is seen donning a bright pink saree which she teamed up with a green sleeveless blouse.

Extending Holi wish to fans, Alia wrote, "happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani ❤️🧡💛💚💙." Alia's Holi post has left fans drooling as she looks stunning in the picture while holding a colorful umbrella in her hand. The actor also got festival greetings in return from her followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia had taken her daughter Raha with her when she jetted off to Kashmir for RRKPK shoot. The 4-month-old, however, returned to Mumbai as Ranbir was seen picking her up from the airport with a caretaker. Alia will be reuniting with Ranbir and Raha after she wraps up shooting the last song for Karan Johar-directed film. Alia aside, RRKPK also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.