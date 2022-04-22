Manali (Himachal Pradesh): Shooting for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal has started amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared an update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard.

"RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: 'ANIMAL' SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali," Taran tweeted.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal goes on floors

Animal is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.