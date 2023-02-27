Hyderabad: Raising the bar higher for the best husband in the world, Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for wife Alia Bhatt after she won the 'Best Actor' award in the female category at the recently held Zee Cinema Awards for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the award night, but what caught the attention was a special picture of her posing with the award, which apparently was clicked by her husband Ranbir Kapoor at 2 am.

Aliaa Bhatt with her Zee Cinema award for best actor.

Sharing the picture, the Highway actress wrote, "Gangu love. Thank you Zee Cine awards for the honour! Sir- no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you @Bhansaliproductions. Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am." Thanking Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the opportunity, Alia gave a shoutout to hubby Ranbir Kapoor for 'patiently' clicking her pictures at midnight.

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawari completes 1 year: Alia poses with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the picture shared in the story section of her Instagram handle, Alia was seen as her best natural self. Though the focus was on the award, Alia could be seen peeping through the award. The actress held the award in her hands in her bedroom with open hair, donning grey pyjamas and a white loose t-shirt. The picture credit sure goes to Ranbir Kapoor for letting Alia have the best moment captured from the comfort of her house.

For the event, Alia opted for a glamorous look and owned the red carpet at Zee Cinema Awards 2023. She made heads turn with her high-slit shiny green gown. She kept her hair open with light curly waves and opted for minimal makeup and jewellery with just one pendant accentuating her look. Ranbir and Alia are currently embracing parenthood with daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor. The couple became parents in November 2022.