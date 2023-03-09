Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working with Kriti Sanon. While promoting his recent movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir was asked about the actor and actress he would like to work with next, and the actor responded by mentioning Kriti as an actress he truly wishes to work with.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was extensively filmed in Mauritius, Spain, Delhi, and Mumbai. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, alongside Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial supporting roles.

On the professional front, Kriti is gearing up for two blockbuster films - Adipurush, a mythological drama directed by Om Raut with Prabhas, which will release in June and Vikas Bahl's Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, which will release in October. Moreover, she is working on "The Crew" and an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, netizens are giving Luv Ranjan's film a thumbs up and have filled Twitter with supportive comments. The early reviews for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are positive, and buzz in the trade around Ranbir and Shraddha's film points to a double-digit opening-day collection. as well.

If responses to Shraddha and Ranbir's movie on Twitter are any indication, the internet community has seemingly embraced TJMM. Internet users hailed TJMM as the ideal blend of a romantic comedy and a family film. Many on Twitter have also praised Ranbir for his comic timing in the movie and said that he did the character credit. Some social media users defended Ranbir and Shraddha on the grounds of nepotism, saying that "all nepotism products are not evil." (With agency inputs)