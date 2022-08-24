Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's comments regarding his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain have not gone well down with netizens. In a recent live session on social media, Ranbir commented on Alia gaining weight during pregnancy and his remarks left social media divided.

During Brahmastra promotions in Chennai, Ranbir reacted to criticism over his pheloed comment on Alia Bhatt. The actor said, "First let me start with I love my wife with everything I have in my life. What happened on that is the joke that didn't turn out to be funny."

"I really want to apologies to anyone who felt offended or I triggered anyone as it was not my intention. I am sorry to whoever got triggered or offended," said Ranbir on his comment on Alia. The actor further said that he spoke to Alia who laughed it off as she did not mind it. Ranbir added that he has a bad sense of humour that sometimes falls flat on his own face. Concluding the topic, Ranbir said, "I am sorry if I have hurt anyone."

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to pheloed comment on Alia Bhatt, watch video

For unversed, Alia and Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji came together for a YouTube live to promote their new film. During the live session, when the duo were asked why they are not actively promoting Brahmastra in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not pheloed everywhere, right now our focus is..."

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has pheloed (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke. Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later passed the verdict that Ranbir body shammed Alia.

The clip of the interaction circulated on several social media platforms where fans were expressing their views in favour of and against Ranbir.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and on June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Apart from the baby's arrival, the two are also waiting for the release of their film Brahmastra, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial.