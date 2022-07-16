Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for his acting prowess as much as he is talked about his romantic relationships. The actor is all set to become a father and when asked does his past image of 'casanova' and 'cheater' bother him anymore, he said, no.

Ranbir has had a whirlwind of romance with the most gorgeous ladies of B-town and equally public breakups. When the relationship went south, the actor was accused of being not truthful. When asked how he reflects on his then image, Ranbir said, "There’s so much spoken about me. I became the poster boy of a Casanova of someone you know.. of a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspectives, people have heard somebody’s point of view and they haven’t heard mine."

The actor, however, will never share his side of the story as being judged for his personal life and relationships doesn't boil his blood anymore. "I am an actor, people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad."

The 39-year-old, who is gearing up to return to the big screens after a hiatus of 4 years, said that eventually what matters to him is that the audience must like his work. Ranbir further added, "My hard work and my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn't bother me if somebody bi**es about me if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn't boil my blood."

The actor tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in April this year. The couple will be seen sharing the screen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film played a huge part in Ranbir-Alia growing close. The romance between them blossomed during the Brahmastra shoot and the rest, as they say, is history.