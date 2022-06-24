Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's car met with an accident while he was on his way to the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Shamshera in Mumbai. During the media interaction, Ranbir narrated the whole incident and clarifying what made him reach late for the trailer launch.

The said incident happened when Ranbir while reaching the venue for the Shamshera trailer launch. The actor said that someone rammed his car while he was coming out of a mall. The accident left the glass of his car broken but fortunately, the actor escaped unhurt.

Ranbir said that his driver took him to the wrong location and while coming back from there someone hit his car hard. The media and team Shamshera, who were waiting for the main man to arrive were apparently unaware of the incident until he revealed it onstage. Though his day started on a not-so-good note, the actor said that he hopes the film lands well.

Meanwhile, the just-released trailer of Shamshera is no less than a treat for Ranbir Kapoor's fans. Ranbir plays title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who tortures people. Produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed by Karam Malhotra, Shamshera, which will be out in theatres on July 22.

