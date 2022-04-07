Hyderabad: The discussion about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is in full swing and the preparations for the wedding are going on with full enthusiasm in the Kapoor and Bhatt families. A big question in the minds of the fans is, "When are they getting married?". Well, the dates have been changing. Earlier, the wedding was to take place on April 17, but the date has now been preponed and is set for April 15. The reason for the hasty marriage is Alia Bhatt's ailing maternal grandfather, who wants to see Alia's wedding.

According to media reports, this wedding will take place at RK Studio in Chembur, where Ranbir's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married. The Mehndi Ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by the wedding on April 15. The couple will get married as per the Punjabi customs and take 7 pheras (sacred rounds) on the night of April 15 (Early morning April 16) between 2-4 am. The next day morning, they will appear in front of the media as a married couple.

Why chose April 16 for Varmala?

8 has been the lucky number for Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, which is why April 16 is the chosen date for marriage. To understand more clearly, Ranbir-Alia will take pheras on April 16, 2022, so, 16 (date) + 4 (month) + 2022 (year) = 2042 and when 2042 is added, the total number is 2+0+4+2=8, which is the lucky number.

Wedding festivity dates

It is being said that Alia-Ranbir's wedding festivities will start from April 13 and the couple will get married on April 15. Here is the sequence of events:

April 13- Mehendi ceremony

April 14- Haldi and Sangeet ceremony

April 15- Wedding

This wedding will take place in RK Studio, but the date of marriage has not been officially confirmed yet.

Alia-Ranbir's wedding guest

In the Big Wedding of Bollywood, relatives will include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the whole Kapoor family, while close friends will include director Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akanksha Ranjan and many more. Also, among the Bollywood celebs, the names of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have appeared, but it is yet to be confirmed.

