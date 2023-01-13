Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt on Friday took their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor out for a stroll in Mumbai. The couple was clicked by paparazzi with their daughter but the pictures shared by photogs on Instagram are covered with baby face emojis. Meanwhile, Raha's grandmother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, extended heartfelt wishes to the little one as she celebrate the first Lohri today.

On Friday, new parents Ranbir and Alia were spotted with their baby girl Raha. The couple was accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Pictures of Alia and Ranbir with baby Raha have stormed the internet. But, the paparazzi have covered Raha's face adhering to the request made by Ranbir and Alia.

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia revealed their baby's face to the paparazzi during a special gathering that they had arranged for photogs. The couple had requested lensmen to not click Raha until she turns 2-year-old. It seems the paparazzi have agreed to not reveal Raha's face as they covered baby's face with emojis.

Raha will be celebrating her first Lohri today. This will be Alia's first Lohri too after tying the knot with Ranbir and embracing motherhood. To mark Alia and Raha's first Lohri in Kapoor family, Neetu shared a picture on her story and wrote, "Happy first Lohri." In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their daughter, and a small football jersey hangs on the wall that reads Raha. The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 last year.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. They tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film Animal. He also has Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ready to release. Presented by T-Series, the film is set for a Holi release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.