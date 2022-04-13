Mumbai (Maharashtra): Celebrity sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations have finally kick-started today. Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapooor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister) and cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were among the early guests to arrive for the festivities. Family members and friends who were spotted arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, were dressed in traditional attires.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra area of Mumbai along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni for the pre-wedding festivities. A white coloured air-conditioned van with its blinds drawn was also seen arriving at the premises, perhaps for the purpose of bringing in a couple of wedding attendees.

Reportedly, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house today in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, at the same time, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji unveiled the couple's love song from their film Brahmastra to mark their fresh beginnings. The highly-anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Brahmastra.