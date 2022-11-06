Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents of a baby girl and as the couple announced the news on social media, celebrities and fans couldn't keep calm. Family members of the couple are elated with the arrival of baby girl and are showering upon the new parents and their princess.

Alia took to Instagram to share the news of her baby's arrival on Sunday. In the post, Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed parents!" She concluded the post with "Love. Love. Love Alia and Ranbir."

Soon after Alia shared the post, Ranbir's sister Rddhima Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a beautiful picture of the couple and wrote, "Oooooofff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #Blessings. Bua loves her already."

Riddhima Kapoor reacts after seeing glimpse of niece

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor re-shared Alia's post on Instagram and wrote, "Blessings," followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

On the other hand, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also took to social media to express happiness. She wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over ♥️♥️♥️"

Many celebrities also took to Alia's comment section to extend congratulatory messages.