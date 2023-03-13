Hyderabad: The recently released family action series Rana Naidu seems hard to digest for south Indian viewers given the image of Venkatesh Daggubati in the Telugu industry, who essayed the role played by Jon Voight in the original series Ray Donovan. Keeping the technicalities apart, the series has drawn criticism for its explicit use of language and nudity, which do not add to the storyline. The Hindi remake of the hit American series is the first time collaboration between Rana Daggubati and his real-life uncle, veteran Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati.

The series that was released on Netflix has the potential to be successful, given it is written effectively and that the characters have an arc. However, the characters' flaws and dark undertones with unnecessary nudity come in the way. The series maintains a heavy dose of explicit language which make family audiences unreceptive to it.

Though the lead actors during promotions had accepted the bold content, it is hard to watch the sensitive and family-oriented reputation of Venkatesh and Rana being taken away. The Telugu audiences consider them role models and anything immoral might backfire. Aware of this fact, the lead actors asked audiences to watch it in solitude.

The majority of the vulgar scenes serve more as shock value than add to the narrative. The 62-year-old actor, who has worked in the film industry for three decades and is known as a family man with a clean image, spouts obscenity with delight. His fanbase might become confused by portions of his dialogue because the difference is so pronounced. The actor, however, plays his character with ease as he speaks in a charming mixture of Hyderabadi Hindi.

Also read: Viral alert! Deepika Padukone gets teary-eyed as Naatu Naatu wins Oscar for Best Original Song