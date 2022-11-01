Hyderabad: Actor Rambha and her kids met with a car accident in Canada. The actor took to social media to reveal the details of the tragedy that has left her daughter Sasha in the hospital.

Rambha took to Instagram to share that she had a car accident while returning home after picking up her children from school in Canada. The actor said that everyone escaped the accident with minor injuries except her younger daughter Sasha who has been admitted to the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Rambha posted a series of pictures of her damaged car which was hit by another car at an intersection. She also shared a picture of her daughter from the hospital bed.

Sharing the pictures, the Bandhan actor wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny All of us are safe with minor injuries 😔 my little sasha is still in the hospital 😞bad days bad time 😪😰please pray for us 🙏 your prayers mean a lot 🙏#pray #celebrity #accident.”

For unversed, Rambha was among the leading ladies in the film industry during 90s. In her prime, Rambha shared screen space with the likes of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Salman Khan, Ajith, and Vijay among others.

After trying the knot with Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin 2010, the actor settled down in Toronto. The couple has two daughters and a son