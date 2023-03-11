Hyderabad: Ahead of the Oscars, RRR star Ram Charan reached the US with his wife Upasana Kamineni. While the trip to the US is also serving as a babymoon for the expecting parents, Ram Charan and Upasana are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. Taking to social media, Upasana dropped a series of pictures with global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who co-hosted South Asian Excelennace at the Oscars with Mindy Kaling.

Saturday night marked Ram Charan's reunion with Priyanka, his leading lady from Hindi debut Zanjeer, at the pre-Oscars event. Charan's wife Upasana took to social media to share a string of pictures from the pre-Oscars event hosted by PeeCee and Mindy on Thursday night. The pre-Oscars bash was hosted at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Sharing the pictures from the event, Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife thanked Priyanka for "always being there." Ram Charan and Upasana also posed with Priyanka's in-laws and her mother Madhu Chopra.

READ | Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan says Rajamouli 'spanked' him, calls Naatu Naatu journey 'beautiful torture'

Meanwhile, Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The couple who tied the knot on June 14, 2012, announced the pregnancy via a social media post last December. The couple faced massive media scrutiny for years as they waited for a decade to embrace parenthood.

Ram Charan will be walking the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards with RRR director SS Rajamouli, co-star Jr NTR and the team on March 13. RRR is in the race for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscar Awards for its track Naatu Naatu. Before the highly anticipated appearance at the Oscars, Ram Charan is busy with a slew of interviews with various international platforms.